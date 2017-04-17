Re: Sako AV re-barrel or sale? Quote: coop2564 Originally Posted by So I bought a very good looking Sako AV in 7RM. Didn't know at the time but looks like gun was re-barrelled with a light pencil barrel. Gun smith said its a 10 twist, he said crown and rifling look great. Has timney trigger and B&C stock bedded with barrel floated. Best groups I've gotten so far are 3-4" using 168 bergers, 162 ELD-X, 160 Accubonds. This week I'll be trying 139, 140, 154 which hopefully will match up better with this 10 twist. Looks to me someone spent a lot of money trying to make the gun accurate, but gave up and pawned it. Being it has a great stock and trigger I'm thinking of re-barreling it even if I find a load for this light barrel. Or should I just sale it and move on?



What would you recommend? I want to add some weight to it but not too much and stay 7RM. I haven't had one re-barreled before can I do this for under $600? Site recommendations?



I'm sure there are similar site but check out Pac-Nor, they can fit and chamber their barrel to your action for $300 (includes lapping and truing of action) + $275 - $325 for barrel ( Price List - Caliber and Twist Rate Chart - PAC-NOR Barreling, Inc. - Precision Rifle Barrels - Pac-Nor.com ).



You can use their ( Barrel Weight Calculator - PAC-NOR Barreling, Inc. - Precision Rifle Barrels - Pac-Nor.com ) to figure out what contour best fit your target weight.



This should give you a general cost idea for re-barrel. Good luck! Yes, depending on barrel choice and gunsmith rates in your area.I'm sure there are similar site but check out Pac-Nor, they can fit and chamber their barrel to your action for $300 (includes lapping and truing of action) + $275 - $325 for barrel ().You can use their () to figure out what contour best fit your target weight.This should give you a general cost idea for re-barrel. Good luck!



I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.







"I am always proud of my country!"



"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field. __________________I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK."I am always proud of my country!""Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.