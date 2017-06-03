Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Sako A7 Roughtech
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Sako A7 Roughtech
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-06-2017, 10:16 AM
gpo1956
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Russellville, Ar
Posts: 89
Sako A7 Roughtech
Can anyone tell me the o/s diameter at the muzzle on the A7 Roughtech Long Range in 6.5 Creedmoor or .308?
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
bullet expansion test results
|
McGowen Barrel Copper Foul
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:44 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC