Sako A7... magazine limitations So I recently bought a new Sako A7 Long Range in 300 WM. My concern is the mag, factory 150 gr ammo just barely fits.. how the hell am I gonna be able to load 190/215 gr Bergers in there???

Anyone have this rifle?

I could file a bit of mag away to gain some room but it may only get me 1/16" or so.

Thoughts?