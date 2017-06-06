Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Sako A7 big game;
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Sako A7 big game;
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-06-2017, 06:38 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2017
Posts: 1
Sako A7 big game;
Hello everyone,

I am currently in the market for a new rifle that will serve as a hunting rifle and an occasional range toy. I hunt throughout the state of New Mexico at elevations ranging from 4000-7000 feet and long shots are possible. Animals include mule deer, barbary sheep, and ibex. It would also be used for elk but rifle tags are difficult to draw.

These are the bullets I plan to shoot. I am a handloader.
6.5 creedmoor - 143 eldx
300 win mag - 200 eldx
7 rem mag - 162 eldx

Is the 1/11 twist enough to stabilize the 200 eldx bullet?
Which caliber would you all recommend?
Would a suppressor decrease the recoil of the magnums significantly?

I already own a Tikka CTR 20" 6.5 creedmoor and a Superlite 22" 308 win.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-06-2017, 08:17 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Kansas
Posts: 716
Re: Sako A7 big game;
In my opinion the Sako A7 magazine box limitations would eliminate it from any consideration in a 7mm or 300 shooting those bullets. You will be loosing magazine capacity and the barrel twists are not optimal. Most likely the bullets will be stabilized but not optimally. I would look at a Christensen Mesa in 300 WM.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Hunting bullet recommendation for short barreled 308 | Need bullet recommendations for 458 win mag »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:47 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC