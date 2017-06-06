Sako A7 big game; Hello everyone,



I am currently in the market for a new rifle that will serve as a hunting rifle and an occasional range toy. I hunt throughout the state of New Mexico at elevations ranging from 4000-7000 feet and long shots are possible. Animals include mule deer, barbary sheep, and ibex. It would also be used for elk but rifle tags are difficult to draw.



These are the bullets I plan to shoot. I am a handloader.

6.5 creedmoor - 143 eldx

300 win mag - 200 eldx

7 rem mag - 162 eldx



Is the 1/11 twist enough to stabilize the 200 eldx bullet?

Which caliber would you all recommend?

Would a suppressor decrease the recoil of the magnums significantly?



I already own a Tikka CTR 20" 6.5 creedmoor and a Superlite 22" 308 win.