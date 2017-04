Sako 75 ?

So in my quest for a donor rifle to build a 7stw, i happened across a 2001 unfired in the box sako 75-v in 7mm rem mag. This is a "friends of the NRA " #565 of 575 . Guys asking a grand. It is absolutey perfect . Do these rifles perform? Is this something i can rebarrel in the future?. As always gang i appreciate all of the input .

__________________

"Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil and your 1000 miles from the cornfield" D.D.E.