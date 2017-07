Sako 75 300 rum I have acquired a sako 75 deluxe in 300 RUM. I'm having a hard time finding info on these rifles. Looks to be fairly rare. Can't find out how many may be around or that the value would be. It's in 95-98%. Anyone have any info?

Mike





" Real elk guns start with the number 3 or bigger and blow two holes, one in and one out." - My Dad

