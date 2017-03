SAAMI 30 Nosler and 215 Berger

I was not sure where to put this. Ok, I just got my hands on a Christensen Arms Ridgeline 30 Nosler. I crunched a lot of numbers over and over. With the boattail junction seated at the neck shoulder junction a 215 Berger is .020 off the lands in this chamber(SAAMI). If I were to order a custom reamer I would go .020 more but I think the SAAMI will be ok. I plan on working up a load and seeing how it compares. My comparison will not be apples to apples. My 300 win has a 28" nitrided barrel.