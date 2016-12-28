Ruger Pac-Nut From Pac-Nor All, first I would just like to say that while this may be my first post to the site, I have been benefitting from the extraordinary information found within these pages for several years now. THANK YOU for providing the breadth and depth of knowledge and engaging in the outstanding conversations that I have found here!



But to the point! Thanks to so much that I've read here I've decided that at some point in the future I want to get adventurous and rebarrel several of my guns into different calibers instead of going out and buying multiple new firearms. While I recently picked up a pair of Savage rifles from a local pawn shop (.270 for a long action, .308 for a short action and $350 OTD for both!) specifically because I could install the barrels myself, I had figured that my 2 Ruger rifles (M77 MKII in .270 and old M77 25-06 tang safety) would never get the same treatment.



Knowing that the folks at Pac-Nor were able to provide barrel nuts for the Remage builds, on 12/19 I sent an email asking if there was any chance they might be willing to do the same for us poor Ruger guys. As I expected the response from Chris at Pac-Nor was "No, sorry, we don't make those". Fair enough, they didn't list them on the site and I didn't have much expectation.



Then, yesterday (12/22) Chris sent me another email:

"We decided to setup and run a few Ruger 77 barrel nuts,just watched the

first 3 come off the CNCs. We will offer them in mod 70 and 98 Mausers as

well. Regards,Chris"



At this point I realized that I had neglected to ask the REAL question: "Would Pac-Nor be offering drop-in prefit barrels with finished chambers to go with the barrel nuts for a Ruger M77". The answer I got back was a little confusing (I think it was just above my head a bit), but I believe the jist was "yes".



Anyways, I just wanted to put this note out there to let my fellow Ruger shooters know that there is interest from at least one manufacturer if you're looking for a DIY barrel swap. This will definitely bump the Pac-Nor folks up a couple notches in the decision matrix for me personally!





**I am in no way associated with Pac-Nor and while I visit their site regularly (particularly the Wildcat cartridge listings) to dream/scheme on what I could do in the future, I know them by reputation only.