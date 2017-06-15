Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Ruger M77 22/250 factory load
06-15-2017
Ruger M77 22/250 factory load
I have a 1982 Ruger M77 22/250 with bull barrel & 24" long.I have only put about 75 rounds through this gun in all these years. I am now wanting to use it for targets and groundhogs as far as this round will reasonably reach. I do not know the rate of twist without looking it up. Any suggestions on a scope for this gun along with some factory loadings as a starting point ? Right now I only have a cheapy Tasco on it. Would like to go with a Nikon or Vortex since that is what I can get a big discount on at work. Thank you, Ed
