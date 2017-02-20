ruger gunsite scout quick question ok, as the title says real quick question; do the ruger gunsite scout rifles in 308 with the LAMINATE stocks come from the factory with aluminum pillars? i have decided to pick one of these up regardless, but i would love to hear that they do come with them, as i will only have to skim bed the thing to be happy. i am looking at the 18" bbl stainless model 6822.

and the only reason i want to bed the thing, as i understand these are pretty accurate out of box, is for general stability for bangs and bumps. thanx in advance for any and all info