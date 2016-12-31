     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Remington XCR II. 257 Weath Mag
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Remington XCR II. 257 Weath Mag
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-31-2016, 07:09 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Slovak Republic
Posts: 15
Remington XCR II. 257 Weath Mag
I'm looking for advice.

I have the option to buy a new Remington XCR II 257 Weatherby Magnum (RMEF Edition). But I do not like their factory stock very much, I think it's a little bit soft and with no bedding block. I have free Sendero factory stock, do you think it's a good idea to use this instead of factory stock?

It should be relatively light rifle for stalking and hunting in mountains.
Any input appreaciated. Thx.
__________________
Blaser R8 Professional 9,3x62mm
Remington 700 Sendero SFII AICS Stage II. .300 WinMag
Remington 700 SASS AICS Stage II 6,5x47 Lapua
Sako L61R 7mm Remington Magnum Custom
Howa 1500 GRS Hybrid 7mm-08 Remington
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Best bullet for a moose hunt | Bullet Library Preview »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:02 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC