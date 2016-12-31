Remington XCR II. 257 Weath Mag I'm looking for advice.



I have the option to buy a new Remington XCR II 257 Weatherby Magnum (RMEF Edition). But I do not like their factory stock very much, I think it's a little bit soft and with no bedding block. I have free Sendero factory stock, do you think it's a good idea to use this instead of factory stock?



It should be relatively light rifle for stalking and hunting in mountains.

Any input appreaciated. Thx. __________________

Blaser R8 Professional 9,3x62mm

Remington 700 Sendero SFII AICS Stage II. .300 WinMag

Remington 700 SASS AICS Stage II 6,5x47 Lapua

Sako L61R 7mm Remington Magnum Custom

Howa 1500 GRS Hybrid 7mm-08 Remington