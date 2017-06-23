Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Remington X Mark triggers?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Remington X Mark triggers?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-23-2017, 09:39 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Location: Ohio
Posts: 98
Remington X Mark triggers?
Are these triggers worth anything? They are identical except for one has a screw on the trigger. I want to post them for sale but have no idea what to ask for them. My search turned up empty.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Remington X Mark triggers?-img_4456.jpg  
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-23-2017, 01:56 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2010
Posts: 417
Re: Remington X Mark triggers?
Cheap870,

Quote:
My search turned up empty.
It must be your search terms...

FS: Remington Triggers

This link has actual prices for two of the Remington trigger variations. They match what I remembered them being for prices so I think you can run with these.

The one with the screw in the trigger face is an X-Mark Pro, the other is just an X-Mark.

Regards.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Hella canyon rifle camo | Whitworth African Express »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:26 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC