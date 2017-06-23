Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
06-23-2017, 09:39 AM
Cheap870
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2015
Location: Ohio
Posts: 98
Remington X Mark triggers?
Are these triggers worth anything? They are identical except for one has a screw on the trigger. I want to post them for sale but have no idea what to ask for them. My search turned up empty.
06-23-2017, 01:56 PM
sable tireur
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2010
Posts: 417
Re: Remington X Mark triggers?
Cheap870,
My search turned up empty.
It must be your search terms...
FS: Remington Triggers
This link has actual prices for two of the Remington trigger variations. They match what I remembered them being for prices so I think you can run with these.
The one with the screw in the trigger face is an X-Mark Pro, the other is just an X-Mark.
Regards.
