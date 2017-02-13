Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Remington Long Range
I am on a quest to get a do all long range hunting rifle. I have tons of experience with a 308 but want a better cartridge. On a previous question I was asking about caliber selection and I think I have decided on the 7mm mag. Now for the rifle. A custom gun is out of budget so I was wondering if anyone has had any experience with the Long Range. What is expected accuracy? Basically is it worth what it costs or is there a better option out there? Thanks in advance
Re: Remington Long Range
I bought one in 300 win mag when they first came out. Ditched the Bell and Carlson stock because I don't care for the M40 shape and went with a Greybull precision, swapped out the factory trigger for a trigger tech set at 1.5lbs. I have been really happy with it, 168 grain vld hand loads and it'll shoot 1/2" at 100 no problem. You cant go wrong with a 7 mag, awesome bullet selections......I've just always been a .30 cal guy. I'd say go for it.
Re: Remington Long Range
I purchased one in the .300 win mag. Very accurate with hand loads. I also swapped out the trigger. I would purchase another one if it came in more caliber choices.
Re: Remington Long Range
I about forgot, I owned one in 25-06 as well. Put on a HS Precision stock and it shot factory ammo really well. Ended up selling it due to lack of use or need after I built a 6.5 creedmoor. Sold it to a gentleman on the forum, hope it is doing well for him.
