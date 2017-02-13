Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Unread 02-13-2017, 03:36 AM
remington american wilderness rifle vs build
Looking to see if someone out there has one of the new remington awr rifles, this is not the alaskan wilderness but the american wilderness. I'm on the fence because i already own a win m70 push feed in 300 win mag that i currently use as the go to elk gun, but its lacking in the accuracy department. the " build " if i go that way would be true that m70, Mcmillan stock, 26" krieger barrel, cerikote (its blued, whats left of it!)
The remington seems pretty cool https://www.remington.com/rifles/bol...lderness-rifle

I'd just hat to spend the money on the remmy to find out its not a shooter. i would get the Remington in 300 wm as well. shots will most likely be under 600 yds prob most in the 400 yd range
thanks in advance
Unread 02-13-2017, 05:16 AM
Re: remington american wilderness rifle vs build
Lacking in the accuracy dept enough to miss the vital killing area of an elk ??? What happened to the rifling ??? I never heard or saw any bolt gun that inaccurate considering your shooting at a beach ball. Heck, just go buy any el- cheappo bolt gun, they will all do that...
Unread 02-13-2017, 06:12 AM
Re: remington american wilderness rifle vs build
BUILD!
I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.



"I am always proud of my country!"

"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
Reply

