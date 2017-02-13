remington american wilderness rifle vs build

Looking to see if someone out there has one of the new remington awr rifles, this is not the alaskan wilderness but the american wilderness. I'm on the fence because i already own a win m70 push feed in 300 win mag that i currently use as the go to elk gun, but its lacking in the accuracy department. the " build " if i go that way would be true that m70, Mcmillan stock, 26" krieger barrel, cerikote (its blued, whats left of it!)
The remington seems pretty cool https://www.remington.com/rifles/bol...lderness-rifle
I'd just hat to spend the money on the remmy to find out its not a shooter. i would get the Remington in 300 wm as well. shots will most likely be under 600 yds prob most in the 400 yd range
thanks in advance