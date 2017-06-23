Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Remington 700 action brass residue.
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Remington 700 action brass residue.
06-23-2017, 06:36 PM
Buster95
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 21
Remington 700 action brass residue.
I just received a brand new in the box Remington 700 long action magnum (receiver, bolt and trigger) , but the bolt face have brass residue, this is not normal?
06-23-2017, 07:12 PM
Dosh
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,938
Re: Remington 700 action brass residue.
Was it purchased directly from Remington? Most manufacturers test fire before shipping. The brass is possibly shaved by the extraction.
No apology for liking Weatherbys
06-23-2017, 07:27 PM
Buster95
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 21
Re: Remington 700 action brass residue.
No online from a store, Remington test fire action only? They install a barrel and remove it! That's a lot of troubles. I bought a Remington 700 some time ago with some brass residue on the bolt face but that was a complete rifle.
