Remington 700 action brass residue.
  #1  
Unread 06-23-2017, 06:36 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 21
Remington 700 action brass residue.
I just received a brand new in the box Remington 700 long action magnum (receiver, bolt and trigger) , but the bolt face have brass residue, this is not normal?
  #2  
Unread 06-23-2017, 07:12 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Arizona
Posts: 1,938
Re: Remington 700 action brass residue.
Was it purchased directly from Remington? Most manufacturers test fire before shipping. The brass is possibly shaved by the extraction.
No apology for liking Weatherbys
  #3  
Unread 06-23-2017, 07:27 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 21
Re: Remington 700 action brass residue.
No online from a store, Remington test fire action only? They install a barrel and remove it! That's a lot of troubles. I bought a Remington 700 some time ago with some brass residue on the bolt face but that was a complete rifle.
