Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics

Rem 700 Long Range vs Sendero SF II
  #1  
05-23-2017, 12:06 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Texas
Posts: 71
Rem 700 Long Range vs Sendero SF II
Which rifle would you choose or is their another gun in their price range you would choose over one of these? Why? Thanks
  #2  
05-23-2017, 06:34 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,948
Re: Rem 700 Long Range vs Sendero SF II
What cartridge? If you're wanting a .300WM, then I'd go with a 5R Milspec over both of them. I love Senderos, and own quite a few in my collection, don't own a 700 Long Range, but not because of the rifles, just because I haven't bought a new rifle since they released them (I know, I know... I'm slacking. ), but I was unemployed for a year, up until about a month ago, when I finally found a new job in my area, and all my monetary resources have been completely drained. So, once they start to replenish, I can start buying/building more guns again.

The 5R Milspec is basically a the Sendero SF without a fluted barrel, but has a M24 5R rifled barrel (better rifling design), that has been turned-down to the Varmint/Sendero contour.

https://www.budsgunshop.com/catalog/...-R+300WM+26+SS
