Rem 700 Long Range vs Sendero SF II

So, once they start to replenish, I can start buying/building more guns again.



The 5R Milspec is basically a the Sendero SF without a fluted barrel, but has a M24 5R rifled barrel (better rifling design), that has been turned-down to the Varmint/Sendero contour.



https://www.budsgunshop.com/catalog/...-R+300WM+26+SS What cartridge? If you're wanting a .300WM, then I'd go with a 5R Milspec over both of them. I love Senderos, and own quite a few in my collection, don't own a 700 Long Range, but not because of the rifles, just because I haven't bought a new rifle since they released them (I know, I know... I'm slacking.), but I was unemployed for a year, up until about a month ago, when I finally found a new job in my area, and all my monetary resources have been completely drained. So, once they start to replenish, I can start buying/building more guns again.The 5R Milspec is basically a the Sendero SF without a fluted barrel, but has a M24 5R rifled barrel (better rifling design), that has been turned-down to the Varmint/Sendero contour.

