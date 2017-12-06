Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Reed's 17cal 32gr Bullets
06-12-2017
Reed's 17cal 32gr Bullets
I just got some 32gr Re-Batted Boat-Tail Hollow points from Reeds Ammunition
They list this bullet with a B.C. of .301 Have some IMR 8208 XBR that I will be working up a load for .

Anyone with experience shooting this Bullet?

Was shooting the Berger 25gr HP at about 4000FPS.............this bullet has a BC of .152 What a difference going up to a 32gr bullet with a BC of .301 extends my killing distance by 250 yards considering 400 Foot Lbs as the minimum for a clean kill on coyotes.

Hope it all comes together and I get great accuracy...........

Talked to one Hunter that uses them in his 17 Tactical All his coyotes were DRT with NO exit holes...................
