Re: Recoil lug bedding? Quote: bigngreen Originally Posted by Part of the point to bedding the lug is to control the torque so don't tape the sides all the way up or you loose that stability in your bedding. The top two epoxies are Devcon and MarineTex, I find MarineTex easier to use and less shrinkage plus you can get it in small amounts that will do one action and keeps the mess down. Not to argue, but you don't want the bedding to touch the sides of the lug and put torque on the sides and push. Only the rear of the lug is suppose to contact the stock.

__________________Jerry "JUD" B. BauduinRemington ManShoot small, miss small. Or shoot small and hit small!