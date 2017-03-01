     close
Recoil lug bedding?
01-03-2017, 09:38 PM
Recoil lug bedding?
What are your thoughts on procedures to bed the recoil lug on a hs stock? I've heard to tape the lug front, bottom and sides, or to put release agent on the lug and set it into the epoxy so it's a tight fit, I'm not to worried about it being hard to put back together cuz once it's in there it's there for good. I just want the best method for accuracy. Thanks.
    01-03-2017, 10:00 PM
    Re: Recoil lug bedding?
    Put tape on the bottom of the lug and an 1/8th up the side which keeps it from bottoming out, I bed them tight since that's kinda the point!
    01-03-2017, 10:02 PM
    Re: Recoil lug bedding?
    I use 2 layers of masking tape around the bottom and up the sides. It's a tight fit.
    01-03-2017, 10:13 PM
    Re: Recoil lug bedding?
    Ok what would be the epoxy of choice?, I've heard of people using Jb weld, but idk if that any good, I'd like a quality epoxy.
    01-03-2017, 10:17 PM
    Re: Recoil lug bedding?
    Devcon Aluminum or Steel epoxy. That is all I use now. LocTite also makes a steel epoxy and I have bedded a few rifles with it and it works well too.

    https://www.amazon.com/Devcon-10110-.../dp/B00065TMTO
    01-03-2017, 10:20 PM
    Re: Recoil lug bedding?
    Part of the point to bedding the lug is to control the torque so don't tape the sides all the way up or you loose that stability in your bedding. The top two epoxies are Devcon and MarineTex, I find MarineTex easier to use and less shrinkage plus you can get it in small amounts that will do one action and keeps the mess down.
    01-03-2017, 10:23 PM
    Re: Recoil lug bedding?
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by bigngreen View Post
    Part of the point to bedding the lug is to control the torque so don't tape the sides all the way up or you loose that stability in your bedding. The top two epoxies are Devcon and MarineTex, I find MarineTex easier to use and less shrinkage plus you can get it in small amounts that will do one action and keeps the mess down.
    Not to argue, but you don't want the bedding to touch the sides of the lug and put torque on the sides and push. Only the rear of the lug is suppose to contact the stock.
