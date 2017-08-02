Re: Rebarreling for suppressor? Yep that should be fine, but know that every can/barrel function differently together. Looking at it, with a taper down to .750, you should have enough to thread it 5/8-24, and still be stiff enough so there isn't excessive whip. The Omega isn't overly heavy, which is nice.



I'll throw in my personal preference, and that is to not have any barrel beyond 20" if I'm going to have a can attached. By the time you add 7-8" on the end, you are working with 30", and the balance point can get a ways out there (and thus difficult to carry). Everyone has their own preference, but even my 338 Lapua is chopped to 20". My unsolicited .02.