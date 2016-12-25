     close
rebarreling savage axis
Unread 12-25-2016, 09:05 PM
rebarreling savage axis
So every time I walk into my local Cabelas, I can't help but notice the entire rack of used Savage Axis rifles they have sitting there for a nice price. I'd be tempted to buy one or two if the barrels are as easy to swap as the 110 series rifles. Does anyone know if the Axis can be rebarreled with a prefit barrel made for the 110 series from Criterion, Shilen, McGowen, etc? Are the threads the same?

i don't know if I would try to make a super precision rifle out of one, but if I could find one with an accutrigger on it for a steal, it'd be tempting to try to see what I could make of it.
    Unread 12-26-2016, 12:35 AM
    Re: rebarreling savage axis
    Savage Shooters
