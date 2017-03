Reasonable expectations of accuracy from CDL SF ? I recently picked up a lightly used rem 700 CDL SF in 270WSM.. from what i can tell previous owner played with the trigger a bit and thats about it. Says its seen about 3 boxes of factory ammo.





With a bedding job and a bit of trigger work, can i expect a decent shooter out of this rifle?



I have a sendaro 7 rem mag that i did a bedding job and put a timney 510 in... and that thing shoots .3 when i do my best.



Similar expectations?