Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Quick Question about PVD Coatings
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Quick Question about PVD Coatings
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-27-2017, 01:19 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2014
Posts: 42
Quick Question about PVD Coatings
Hi,

I am looking at having a 4140 Remington receiver and PTG bolt coated with a PVD (TiN derivation) Coating. The coater told me that the application temperature is typically 700 deg F. From What I have researched this should not effect the internal hardness of the Remington action or Bolt as they are tempered at a higher temperature. Does anyone have any better insight. The main purpose is to provide a hard corrosion prohibitive surface in for wear faces and in the nooks and crannys. I am familiarizing myself with tempering of 4140 steels and the subsequent Rc Values, but want to be 100% certain prior to having this done.

Thanks,

Dan
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« .22 Nosler | 338WM: Berger VLD 250g EH »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:04 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC