Quick Question about PVD Coatings



I am looking at having a 4140 Remington receiver and PTG bolt coated with a PVD (TiN derivation) Coating. The coater told me that the application temperature is typically 700 deg F. From What I have researched this should not effect the internal hardness of the Remington action or Bolt as they are tempered at a higher temperature. Does anyone have any better insight. The main purpose is to provide a hard corrosion prohibitive surface in for wear faces and in the nooks and crannys. I am familiarizing myself with tempering of 4140 steels and the subsequent Rc Values, but want to be 100% certain prior to having this done.



