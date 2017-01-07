Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Questions about bedding a Mauser
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Questions about bedding a Mauser
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-01-2017, 08:38 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Dayton Ohio
Posts: 92
Questions about bedding a Mauser
Hi guys,

I am getting ready to bed a custom BRNO VZ-24 Mauser, and I have a few questions that I have been wondering about and on which I often hear differing opinions. I have bedded a couple other rifles in my time - both were military type rifles with bottom metal (Springfield 1903-A3 and a M91/30 Mosin Nagant) - and both came out pretty good. Both were also just general hunting rifles, not long range guns. My long range gun was professionally bedded.

This VZ-24 is also just a general hunting rifle not intended to be shot out past 500 yards very often, but I'm trying to do a better job than the other two. It has an $85 30-06 Shaw barrel from Brownells. Reviews were all 5 stars with reports of MOA accuracy, so it was worth a shot, right? I'm bedding it in a Boyds laminate stock in Devcon Plastic Steel. I'll be running one of the new 4-12x Diamondback Tactical scopes on it.

OK, here are my questions:

1. Are pillars really necessary on a hunting rifle of this type? My smith seems to think pillars are pretty much overkill on a hunting rifle when it is bedded well. Will they make much of a difference in a laminate stock with Plastic Steel bedding?

2. Where, if anywhere, should you relieve around the metal when you bed a rifle of this type? I have often seen people relieve along the sides of the tang. The wood to metal fit of this stock as it is now is pretty good - the action fits tightly within the stock when you torque the action screws to spec and there isn't any space between the wood and metal.

3. Is bedding the bottom metal necessary, or does it make worlds of difference?

As usual, thanks for the help!
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Trying the SwitchLug | Building a Ruger M77 into a long range elk killer...what chambering?? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:24 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC