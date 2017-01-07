Questions about bedding a Mauser Hi guys,



I am getting ready to bed a custom BRNO VZ-24 Mauser, and I have a few questions that I have been wondering about and on which I often hear differing opinions. I have bedded a couple other rifles in my time - both were military type rifles with bottom metal (Springfield 1903-A3 and a M91/30 Mosin Nagant) - and both came out pretty good. Both were also just general hunting rifles, not long range guns. My long range gun was professionally bedded.



This VZ-24 is also just a general hunting rifle not intended to be shot out past 500 yards very often, but I'm trying to do a better job than the other two. It has an $85 30-06 Shaw barrel from Brownells. Reviews were all 5 stars with reports of MOA accuracy, so it was worth a shot, right? I'm bedding it in a Boyds laminate stock in Devcon Plastic Steel. I'll be running one of the new 4-12x Diamondback Tactical scopes on it.



OK, here are my questions:



1. Are pillars really necessary on a hunting rifle of this type? My smith seems to think pillars are pretty much overkill on a hunting rifle when it is bedded well. Will they make much of a difference in a laminate stock with Plastic Steel bedding?



2. Where, if anywhere, should you relieve around the metal when you bed a rifle of this type? I have often seen people relieve along the sides of the tang. The wood to metal fit of this stock as it is now is pretty good - the action fits tightly within the stock when you torque the action screws to spec and there isn't any space between the wood and metal.



3. Is bedding the bottom metal necessary, or does it make worlds of difference?



As usual, thanks for the help!