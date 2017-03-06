Re: Question of switching the barrel, fixed scope accuracy Yea, and you will also have a action wrench that wraps around the front part of the action...



Lots of possibilities with this setup though. One guy on the forum drills a hole in the nut and barrel, after the barrel is installed on the action, and the uses a set screw to lock them together. Once he has a few barrels setup this way he can change them back and forth with head spacing them again.



Have you thought about a set of go/nogo gauges for head spacing the new barrel?

