Question of switching the barrel, fixed scope accuracy
06-03-2017, 03:41 PM
Question of switching the barrel, fixed scope accuracy
I am new to the barrel nut crowd...

I have a new barrel coming and I have an existing action with a barrel nut. The scope is fixed on the receiver...

If I screw on a new barrel...will the right to left impact change? If the right to left changes...does that mean my new barrel is "off"?

Current barrel is a Benchmark barrel...

What are peoples experiences with switching barrels and the change of impact?

Just a curiosity question...
06-03-2017, 04:28 PM
Re: Question of switching the barrel, fixed scope accuracy
I always have to take my scopes off when I change barrels as the barrel nut wrench won't fit under the scope. I have heard of people cutting a slot in the wrench to pass the scope but haven't tried it. Also no two barrels shoot the same so whether it shoots left or right my not be because of the new barrel being left or right of the action face.
06-03-2017, 04:34 PM
Re: Question of switching the barrel, fixed scope accuracy
I always have to take my scopes off when I change barrels as the barrel nut wrench won't fit under the scope. I have heard of people cutting a slot in the wrench to pass the scope but haven't tried it. Also no two barrels shoot the same so whether it shoots left or right my not be because of the new barrel being left or right of the action face.
Dang!...

You are right that the scope has to come off...because of the barrel nut wrench...

Thank you for helping me with my ignorance...:-)
06-03-2017, 05:03 PM
Re: Question of switching the barrel, fixed scope accuracy
Yea, and you will also have a action wrench that wraps around the front part of the action...

Lots of possibilities with this setup though. One guy on the forum drills a hole in the nut and barrel, after the barrel is installed on the action, and the uses a set screw to lock them together. Once he has a few barrels setup this way he can change them back and forth with head spacing them again.

Have you thought about a set of go/nogo gauges for head spacing the new barrel?
