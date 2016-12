Question - bolt decocked while removed Cleaning my gun, Borden action with Jewell trigger...while cleaning the bolt i accidentally decoded the bolt by rotating the shroud, I think, either 45 or 90 degrees. Firing pin is extended out of the bolt face.



I know it is a simple solution and have figured out how to fix it on other guns I have had but can't for the life of me get it back to proper. The bolt won't close while it is like this...picture to help.



I am no gunsmith so I may have gotten terminology wrong...many thanks in advance.