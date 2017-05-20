|
PTG Blueprinted Rem 700 Action and Bolt
Has anyone used these on a build? I'm curious what the quality on them is, considering they're billed as "blueprinted".
- How tight are the tolerances?
- Do the lugs have full contact?
- How's the overall machining?
I know this is not a custom action, but I'm optimistic it will require little to no work.
I like that I can add small customizations like bolt fluting and or bolt knob/handle to the action prior to shipping.
"For when I am weak, then I am strong."
2 Corinthians 12:10b