PTG Blueprinted Rem 700 Action and Bolt

Has anyone used these on a build? I'm curious what the quality on them is, considering they're billed as "blueprinted".

- How tight are the tolerances?

- Do the lugs have full contact?

- How's the overall machining?



I know this is not a custom action, but I'm optimistic it will require little to no work.



I like that I can add small customizations like bolt fluting and or bolt knob/handle to the action prior to shipping.

