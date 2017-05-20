Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



PTG Blueprinted Rem 700 Action and Bolt
Unread 05-20-2017, 01:48 PM
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Cle Elum, WA
Posts: 673
PTG Blueprinted Rem 700 Action and Bolt
Has anyone used these on a build? I'm curious what the quality on them is, considering they're billed as "blueprinted".
- How tight are the tolerances?
- Do the lugs have full contact?
- How's the overall machining?

I know this is not a custom action, but I'm optimistic it will require little to no work.

I like that I can add small customizations like bolt fluting and or bolt knob/handle to the action prior to shipping.
"For when I am weak, then I am strong."
2 Corinthians 12:10b
Unread 05-20-2017, 05:07 PM
Join Date: Aug 2014
Location: So Cal
Posts: 365
Re: PTG Blueprinted Rem 700 Action and Bolt
Call them and ask them some technical questions about this action.......when you are done pulling your hair out, you will know definitively if to buy or not. A few good engineers there, but very few know much about guns, surprisingly.
