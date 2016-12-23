Proof Savage Prefits Was wandering if anyone here has used one of the proof prefits on a build? I have an absolute hammer of a model 12 LRP creed but....its heavy as hell and I am a tinkering son of a gun!



The 12 LRP has the large shank target action and (in my openion) awesome target accutrigger. Has good HS stock so would not change anything except barrel.



I have seen the barrels for sale from stocky's and they have a creed barrel that finishes at 28" and weighs 3.12 lbs. The fluted full bull that comes stock on the rifle probably weighs +\- 5.75 lbs. With that said, do you think the lighter barrel would make the rifle really rear heavy and not balance very well? Action, rings and 31 oz scope add up on the rear of the gun...Just wandering if anyone has done it and has any insight to share.



I also noticed on stocky's site they specifically stated that the barrels they have are small shank, don't know if proof makes them in large shank. Emailed them earlier today but don't expect to hear anything soon with holidays.



Any info or experience would be appreciated.



Thanks,



Crowe