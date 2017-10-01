     close
Proof Research ??? rifles???
Unread 01-10-2017, 02:27 PM
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Plano, Texas
Posts: 209
Proof Research ??? rifles???
Are these accurate??

are their barrels accurate?

with a good builder a fist tier components how accurate are their carbon wrapped barrels?

Building an ultralight rifle, are these as accurate as the top barrel makers stuff?
    Unread 01-10-2017, 05:33 PM
    Join Date: Apr 2009
    Posts: 1,494
    Re: Proof Research ??? rifles???
    Are these accurate??

    are their barrels accurate?

    with a good builder a fist tier components how accurate are their carbon wrapped barrels?

    Building an ultralight rifle, are these as accurate as the top barrel makers stuff?
    I've got a Sendero light profile on my 300 WM and it is the most precise barrel I own. My last groups to finalize load development measured in the .1s MOA at 200 yards. I also own a 338 Sendero profile on my Lapua and regularly achieve 1 inch groups at 350 yards. The best feature of my Lapua barrel is that the first shot is always exactly where I need it to be, cold clean bore or fouled. I've got another one on an Edge that I haven't shot yet, but I'm expecting it will shoot at least 1/2 MOA.

    There was another member reporting some pretty amazing groups as well. Something around 1/4 MOA out to 1000.
    Unread 01-10-2017, 05:43 PM
    Join Date: Mar 2008
    Location: Plano, Texas
    Posts: 209
    Re: Proof Research ??? rifles???
    thanks for the info, I guess for $900 they better shoot good.
    Unread 01-10-2017, 05:48 PM
    Join Date: Apr 2009
    Posts: 1,494
    Re: Proof Research ??? rifles???
    thanks for the info, I guess for $900 they better shoot good.
    You can get the PR from Stocky's for $800 shipped. Another option is a Christensen blank for $620 shipped with a pre threaded muzzle. I haven't tested a Christensen for accuracy, though. I have plans for one and I have the blank, but I haven't made any moves with it yet.
    Unread 01-10-2017, 05:52 PM
    Join Date: Mar 2008
    Location: Plano, Texas
    Posts: 209
    Re: Proof Research ??? rifles???
    thanks I have heard the PR is the best. I'm building an ultralight 6.5 creed, under 6lbs
    Unread 01-10-2017, 05:56 PM
    Join Date: Apr 2007
    Location: N.W. Montana
    Posts: 107
    Re: Proof Research ??? rifles???
    I would highly recommend Proof barrel.. Do not own one yet but will...Have load developed 2 different ones and both shot really well..

    300 WSM was a full custom Proof rifle
    300 Norma Mag Imp. we had built

    We have a customer who is building a 338 Lap imp on a 30" long 8" twist Proof. Can't wait to get it put together... Just waiting on Defiance Deviant action..

    Brian
    Brian Holtmeyer
    Hammerbullets
    Advanced Technology
    Simply Better
    www.hammerbullets.com
    Unread 01-10-2017, 06:02 PM
    Join Date: Mar 2008
    Location: Plano, Texas
    Posts: 209
    Re: Proof Research ??? rifles???
    Defiance ROCK, sounds like a great rig
