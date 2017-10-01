Re: Proof Research ??? rifles??? Quote: Buzzsaw Originally Posted by Are these accurate??



are their barrels accurate?



with a good builder a fist tier components how accurate are their carbon wrapped barrels?



Building an ultralight rifle, are these as accurate as the top barrel makers stuff?



There was another member reporting some pretty amazing groups as well. Something around 1/4 MOA out to 1000. I've got a Sendero light profile on my 300 WM and it is the most precise barrel I own. My last groups to finalize load development measured in the .1s MOA at 200 yards. I also own a 338 Sendero profile on my Lapua and regularly achieve 1 inch groups at 350 yards. The best feature of my Lapua barrel is that the first shot is always exactly where I need it to be, cold clean bore or fouled. I've got another one on an Edge that I haven't shot yet, but I'm expecting it will shoot at least 1/2 MOA.There was another member reporting some pretty amazing groups as well. Something around 1/4 MOA out to 1000.