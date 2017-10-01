Proof Research ??? rifles???

Quote:
Are these accurate??
Building an ultralight rifle, are these as accurate as the top barrel makers stuff?
I've got a Sendero light profile on my 300 WM and it is the most precise barrel I own. My last groups to finalize load development measured in the .1s MOA at 200 yards. I also own a 338 Sendero profile on my Lapua and regularly achieve 1 inch groups at 350 yards. The best feature of my Lapua barrel is that the first shot is always exactly where I need it to be, cold clean bore or fouled. I've got another one on an Edge that I haven't shot yet, but I'm expecting it will shoot at least 1/2 MOA.
There was another member reporting some pretty amazing groups as well. Something around 1/4 MOA out to 1000.