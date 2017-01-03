Re: Proof barrel worth it?

They are different, ya you can get the weight the same with a lighter contour steel but it will not balance as well and if your shooting suppressed you have meat on the muzzle to mount to.

If you want to use one use a different smith, DO NOT make a smith use parts he hates, every gunsmith has his things, I absolutely hate throating reamer and ya I screwed one up and that was all it took. There is no room for error with a Proof, you nail it or buy it and that I think is what scares a lot of guys, I know it does me I've been very much against them BUT I've used 4 to date and they we're good barrels, they slugged well and they were very straight, every one has shot just as any other barrel and I can honestly find nothing not to like about them!!They are different, ya you can get the weight the same with a lighter contour steel but it will not balance as well and if your shooting suppressed you have meat on the muzzle to mount to.If you want to use one use a different smith, DO NOT make a smith use parts he hates, every gunsmith has his things, I absolutely hate throating reamer and ya I screwed one up and that was all it took. There is no room for error with a Proof, you nail it or buy it and that I think is what scares a lot of guys, I know it does me

