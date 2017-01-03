Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Proof barrel worth it?
Proof barrel worth it?
I have been recently informed by a smith that proof barrels are "pieces of sh*t" and he will not build with one. Anyone else share this thought? I have seen a lot of people using them with great success. And this is the barrel I want to use with my next build.

Re: Proof barrel worth it?
Did he say what he did not like about them? The ones that we have used have been really good. So far I am very impressed with them. I had been of the opinion that the cost of a carbon wrapped barrel was just way too much. After being a part of 3 different rifles with them I am thinking my next personal build may have one.

Steve
Re: Proof barrel worth it?
That was one reason was the the price and you did save that much weight vs like a #5 fluted barrel. He also said that he had three come in and they were extremely crooked.
Re: Proof barrel worth it?
I don't think I'd necessarily share his opinion of their worth but it's not a barrel I'd ever use on a custom build.
Re: Proof barrel worth it?
I've been very much against them BUT I've used 4 to date and they we're good barrels, they slugged well and they were very straight, every one has shot just as any other barrel and I can honestly find nothing not to like about them!!
They are different, ya you can get the weight the same with a lighter contour steel but it will not balance as well and if your shooting suppressed you have meat on the muzzle to mount to.
If you want to use one use a different smith, DO NOT make a smith use parts he hates, every gunsmith has his things, I absolutely hate throating reamer and ya I screwed one up and that was all it took. There is no room for error with a Proof, you nail it or buy it and that I think is what scares a lot of guys, I know it does me
Re: Proof barrel worth it?
What would be your reason for this? I am in the process of getting parts together for my build and I don't won't to get something I am not happy with.
Re: Proof barrel worth it?
I know a lot of people that have built guns with proof barrels and every one of them is happy. We even have quite a few guys using Ruger precision and Savage prefits with excellent results.

I'd bet quite a bit that I know the exact smith that you spoke with, because hes the only one out there who publicly slams proof barrels and turns away customers who want to use them.

He does great work, but its his way or no way, and that's ok, but there's no reason to tell people things like proof barrels are **** and its a waste of time to build a rifle off of a stock Remington action.
