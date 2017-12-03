Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Progressive twist rifling
Unread 03-12-2017, 11:01 PM
Progressive twist rifling
I have currently been shooting my 270WSM 24" Brux, I'm hoping you guys can help me some questions.

I have been using the 129g Barnes LRX trying to get a good load worked out. I have only been able to get a max velocity of about 3100fps and that is with a firm bolt lift. I have not been able to get this bullet to work in my current rifle. I have used many different powders and primer combinations along with seating depth. Never being able to get any decent grouping. The last load I tried was with RL 26 and the groups were average but nothing stellar running about 3050fps. I finally decided to change bullets thinking that maybe my rifle doesn't like this bullet.

I tried some 130g Barnes TTSX that I had and began load work up with RL26. Using the book charges were between 66.0g and 69.0g. Book max is 70.3g. With 69g I'm now getting a little over 3400 fps and the groups are looking good, it is my current hunting load.

What stumps me is why is there such a velocity spread between these 2 bullets? So I'm wondering is it bearing surface between the 2. I have attached a picture the 129g LRX is on the Left and 130gTTSX is on the left. The LRX has 3 grooves and the TTSX has 4 groves.

Funny thing looking at the ballistics with the Berger calculator:
129g LRX:
3050fps: 700yds=velocity 1758 drop 101.49 wind (5mph) 19.66
130g TTSX:
3400fps: 700yds=velocity1801 drop 87.73 wind (5mph) 20.92

With theses numbers if the LRX shot well in my rifle, why should I bother with the extra cost of the LRX? It's not much of an LRX as they advertise.
Would a progressive twist barrel change some of the pressure problems associated with the LRX bullet?

I would like to build a 300WSM for backpack hunting, however, living in California I have to shoot copper bullets only. I'm looking at the Hammer and Cutting Edge bullets to fill my need here. I'm also going to be purchasing a new barrel and was wondering if a progressive twist barrel would help with some of the pressure spikes in the copper bullets.

I know that this is just one rifle with 2 different bullets, I'm not stating that this is true for everyone. Does this happen in other rifles? Has anyone else seen this?

Thanks for your time.
Progressive twist rifling-lrxttsx.jpg  
"Many men go fishing all of their lives without knowing it is not the fish they are after"
