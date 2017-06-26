Re: Primer Temperature Sensitivity Quote: CA48 Originally Posted by As hand loaders we go to greats lengths to produce consistent ammunition. Reducing as many variables as possible, spending up to many hours to produce a single lot of hand loads, and with every detail of it there is a discussion present. Something I've yet to find much info on concerning primer sensitivity. Living in the Southern U.S. we experience hot temps year round that change velocities with even the most temp stable powders. This leads me to believe that there has be some effects with high temps and primer choice. In the constant strive to reduce all variables of hand loaded ammunition in hot temperatures I would like to do some simple testing in the future as I would think results will vary the highest in small capacity cartridges. There's seems to be almost no testing or info on the web towards the subject. Has anyone out there tested primer sensitivity with large and small rifle primers or know of any testing done?

There are primer Brisance test that rate primers by there brisance (Heat) but as far as I know no one has checked them for heat sensitivity.



The test stand used in the link would be a good way to do this because it doesn't need powder and only measures the primer itself. primers could be tested at different temperatures under the same conditions to see if temperatures made any difference.



Primer Testing Reference



There is very little primer compound to make any difference, but it would be very interesting to see if there were any differences with temperature changes. I think it would be educational for sure and might produce some interesting data.



keep us posted on your findings. who knows, it may start a whole new debate.



