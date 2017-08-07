Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Prime Ammo in 338LM
#
1
07-08-2017, 07:13 PM
anginaprinzmetal
Junior Member
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Posts: 3
Prime Ammo in 338LM
Anyone has any experience with this stuff.
Was thinking of picking up a few boxes to see if it works.
Thx
