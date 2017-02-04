Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Pre 64 model 70
Unread 04-02-2017, 10:13 PM
Pre 64 model 70
My son-in law just inherited a beauty of a pre 64 STD. in 30-06. It was manufactured in 1956 and that may have been the last time the barrel was cleaned, although the rest of the rifle is GREAT! I cleaned it for a day and night with Bore Tech and it came out sparkly! We took it out and shot it today with some 150 gr. Federal ammo and the first two shots from it were nearly touching!
I told him what a find he had and encouraged him to take off the original stock and keep it in storage. I told him we could pick up a synthetic or laminate, glass bed it, and it should shoot great. Here is the question: For you guys who have one, what stock would you recommend that won't break the bank? Also, do they make any with the front boss screw and would you use it or float the barrel? Thanks!...........Rich
SHERMAN WILDCATS "MORE PAIN PER GRAIN"
Unread 04-02-2017, 11:06 PM
Re: Pre 64 model 70
Good find! For me more of them shot, than won't. Given the advantages of, better optics, bullets and brass they can redefine what was the standard 60 years ago.

Don't know of a inexpensive stock, for a standard weight, I have an old featherweight stock, that isn't in collectible condition. Functional, but uncertain off the top of my head how much work it would take to get it usable, or if it could be done at all.
Unread 04-02-2017, 11:31 PM
Re: Pre 64 model 70
I have been eyeing the boyd's laminates for quite awhile,if the factory stock didn't fit me so well I probably would have one by now.

I never bedded mine or messed with the barrel tie down. It was fussy about what it liked, but shot bugholes with what it did.

Cliff
Unread 04-03-2017, 01:04 AM
Re: Pre 64 model 70
I have a Supergrade in 30-06 made in the late 50's that's quite accurate as well. The pre-64's are great rifles! Other then McMillan, or comparably priced custom stockers, finding a, inexpensive replacement stock, particularly one that accommodates the front swivel barrel lug is near impossible. Another option is to try EBay. A few years back I picked up a well used, but serviceable pre-64 walnut stock for a couple of hundred bucks. Deciding on whether to fully bed or float the barrel would depend on how well the originally stocked rifle shot, and held zero. I have seen many sporter weight barrels require forearm support/pressure in order to give the best accuracy.
"Let us speak courteously, deal fairly, and keep ourselves armed and ready"-T. Roosevelt
