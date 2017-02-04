Pre 64 model 70 !

My son-in law just inherited a beauty of a pre 64 STD. in 30-06. It was manufactured in 1956 and that may have been the last time the barrel was cleaned, although the rest of the rifle is GREAT! I cleaned it for a day and night with Bore Tech and it came out sparkly! We took it out and shot it today with some 150 gr. Federal ammo and the first two shots from it were nearly touching at 100 yards. I told him what a find he had and encouraged him to take off the original stock and keep it in storage. I told him we could pick up a synthetic or laminate, glass bed it, and it should shoot great. Here is the question: For you guys who have one, what stock would you recommend that won't break the bank? Also, do they make any with the front boss screw and would you use it or float the barrel? Thanks!...........Rich

