Re: Powder and Temp?
OB, yes some powders are more sensitive than others. Most powder manufacturer's sites will designate which are less sensitive. I've read prolonged heat can affect powders greatly, rendering cartridges dangerous in some cases. This I witnessed as a friend's young son fired his first round from a 300 magnum and could hardly open the bolt. When questioned, he said he had left the box of ammo in his truck for a year here in AZ. My friend pulled all the bullets and disposed of the powder.
