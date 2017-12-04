Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Powder and Temp?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Powder and Temp?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-12-2017, 01:48 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Lovelock Nevada
Posts: 61
Powder and Temp?
Was wondering how much Temperature affects the velocity of your load?

If you leave your ammunition out in the Sun and they get hot will your velocity go up above Max Pressure in your rifle.

Like out varmint hunting on a warm sunny day...........

So some powders like Ball powder are really affected by temperature increases? I hear that some powders are not affected by Temperature, not at all? Its not the outside Temperature but the temperature of your ammunition.

I was shooting a load that seemed to work out ok in a 17 Remington but when out shooting Jackrabbits on a warm morning the loads blew some primer pockets I did notice that the ammunition was getting hot...........that was a ball powder called CFE 223

So all powders are temperature sensitive but some are much more??
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-12-2017, 02:21 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,776
Re: Powder and Temp?
OB, yes some powders are more sensitive than others. Most powder manufacturer's sites will designate which are less sensitive. I've read prolonged heat can affect powders greatly, rendering cartridges dangerous in some cases. This I witnessed as a friend's young son fired his first round from a 300 magnum and could hardly open the bolt. When questioned, he said he had left the box of ammo in his truck for a year here in AZ. My friend pulled all the bullets and disposed of the powder.
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« 260 Rem Brass Question's | Hammer Bullets results on Trophy Game Safaris hunt »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:09 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC