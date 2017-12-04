Powder and Temp? Was wondering how much Temperature affects the velocity of your load?



If you leave your ammunition out in the Sun and they get hot will your velocity go up above Max Pressure in your rifle.



Like out varmint hunting on a warm sunny day...........



So some powders like Ball powder are really affected by temperature increases? I hear that some powders are not affected by Temperature, not at all? Its not the outside Temperature but the temperature of your ammunition.



I was shooting a load that seemed to work out ok in a 17 Remington but when out shooting Jackrabbits on a warm morning the loads blew some primer pockets I did notice that the ammunition was getting hot...........that was a ball powder called CFE 223



So all powders are temperature sensitive but some are much more??