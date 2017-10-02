Please critique my build plan for .300WSM A few weeks ago I posted a build plan and discussed it with some of you. Thanks for your comments. Then I threw the plan out, put the Model 70 I was building off of up for sale, and started over.



My philosophy for all my guns is to choose a niche and then fill it with the best I can get. I don't plan to ever sell the gun as long as it fills the niche. I'm not interested in throwing money away, but I'm not particularly concerned about price.



This is an elk rifle for use in the Northwest. I usually travel 15-20miles a day on bike and foot while elk hunting, so light and handy is the name of the game. Because of how steep the terrain is, I don't expect to take a shot beyond 600 yards. That would basically be ridge to ridge in most places I hunt.



Below are my choices, and my reasoning.



Action: Surgeon 591SA WSM - Surgeon's reputation doesn't seem to be disputed by anyone. I'm only wondering if another action would reduce my weight. This one is 2lbs, 2.5oz.



Barrel: Pac-Nor, .300WSM, #4 sporter, 22" length, recessed floorboard crown, threaded for brake. - I know many will say the 22" is too short. I've thought about it a lot and I really don't want to go longer. With a 2" brake I'm at 24", and the 26" barrel on my current rig is too long for me. If I pay a small velocity penalty it doesn't look terrible. It's also part of my reasoning for going with the short mag. Theoretically it burns more efficiently than the WinMag, and with a slightly faster burning powder I don't think I'll be disadvantaged too much. If I'm wrong it's a $500 mistake, I can live with that risk. I went with PacNor because they are a NW company and I like to support my neighbors.



Brake: JEC Customs



Trigger: Jewell HVR, w/ safety, w/o bolt release



Bottom Metal: PTG MBE-4 box and Aluminium SA bottom metal - I'm not interested in the extra weight of a detachable mag. The only pro I can see is the ability to carry a tailored long range handload in a separate mag, vs a shorter range load carried in the gun. I chose PTG because they offer it in Aluminum, they are a NW company and they have a good reputation.



Stock: McMillan Game Hunter Edge - I have the Hunter on my M70 Deer Rifle and love it. The Game Hunter looks like it will give me some of that same profile with a vertical grip.



Optics: I have a Zeiss HD5 5-25 on my .300WM. I'll use that unless someone wants to buy it with the M70. Warne rings.



All in, I get a weight of just under 7lbs, and my cost is just under $3K, without optics.