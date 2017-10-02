Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Please critique my build plan for .300WSM
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Please critique my build plan for .300WSM
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-10-2017, 05:54 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Washington, DC and Washington State
Posts: 12
Please critique my build plan for .300WSM
A few weeks ago I posted a build plan and discussed it with some of you. Thanks for your comments. Then I threw the plan out, put the Model 70 I was building off of up for sale, and started over.

My philosophy for all my guns is to choose a niche and then fill it with the best I can get. I don't plan to ever sell the gun as long as it fills the niche. I'm not interested in throwing money away, but I'm not particularly concerned about price.

This is an elk rifle for use in the Northwest. I usually travel 15-20miles a day on bike and foot while elk hunting, so light and handy is the name of the game. Because of how steep the terrain is, I don't expect to take a shot beyond 600 yards. That would basically be ridge to ridge in most places I hunt.

Below are my choices, and my reasoning.

Action: Surgeon 591SA WSM - Surgeon's reputation doesn't seem to be disputed by anyone. I'm only wondering if another action would reduce my weight. This one is 2lbs, 2.5oz.

Barrel: Pac-Nor, .300WSM, #4 sporter, 22" length, recessed floorboard crown, threaded for brake. - I know many will say the 22" is too short. I've thought about it a lot and I really don't want to go longer. With a 2" brake I'm at 24", and the 26" barrel on my current rig is too long for me. If I pay a small velocity penalty it doesn't look terrible. It's also part of my reasoning for going with the short mag. Theoretically it burns more efficiently than the WinMag, and with a slightly faster burning powder I don't think I'll be disadvantaged too much. If I'm wrong it's a $500 mistake, I can live with that risk. I went with PacNor because they are a NW company and I like to support my neighbors.

Brake: JEC Customs

Trigger: Jewell HVR, w/ safety, w/o bolt release

Bottom Metal: PTG MBE-4 box and Aluminium SA bottom metal - I'm not interested in the extra weight of a detachable mag. The only pro I can see is the ability to carry a tailored long range handload in a separate mag, vs a shorter range load carried in the gun. I chose PTG because they offer it in Aluminum, they are a NW company and they have a good reputation.

Stock: McMillan Game Hunter Edge - I have the Hunter on my M70 Deer Rifle and love it. The Game Hunter looks like it will give me some of that same profile with a vertical grip.

Optics: I have a Zeiss HD5 5-25 on my .300WM. I'll use that unless someone wants to buy it with the M70. Warne rings.

All in, I get a weight of just under 7lbs, and my cost is just under $3K, without optics.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-10-2017, 06:42 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2013
Posts: 75
Re: Please critique my build plan for .300WSM
That will hunt.

I would think you could have one load for everything 0 to 600 and skip the need for a mag box, but mag boxes could be useful.

Personally, I would skip the brake and go with a 24 inch barrel, but not a huge difference either way.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 02-10-2017, 06:48 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,372
Re: Please critique my build plan for .300WSM
Looks good to me.

Barrel-wise, IIWY, I'd go with 1:9" or faster and take advantage of the heavy bullets with high BC offerings. While there's nothing wrong with Pac-Nor, other barrel manufacturer's in the NW are Lilja, Proof Research, and McGowen are in MT and Benchmark is in WA, just to name a few. 24" is an excellent barrel length compromise.

"I" picked Timney CE over the Jewell on my last custom built.

Good luck on your project build.

Ed
__________________

I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.



"I am always proud of my country!"

"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 02-10-2017, 07:11 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,080
Re: Please critique my build plan for .300WSM
Quote:
Originally Posted by ksubuck View Post
That will hunt.
Personally, I would skip the brake and go with a 24 inch barrel, but not a huge difference either way.
I think the 24" barrel is a good idea also. Just get a good recoil pad. I shoot a 300 WSM that comes in at 9 1/2 lb. loaded with 24" barrel and no brake. The kick is not bad at all. Would never even fill it with an elf standing there. If you are gonna use this as a woods gun. I would definitely drop the brake. Hearing is precious and one mistake around a braked magnum rifle can ruin things.
__________________
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 02-10-2017, 07:21 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 53
Re: Please critique my build plan for .300WSM
. Hearing is precious and one mistake around a braked magnum rifle can ruin things.[/QUOTE]
You are so right. Happened to me.
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 02-10-2017, 09:12 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Tennessee
Posts: 105
Re: Please critique my build plan for .300WSM
I would go with a 24" tube and use the brake for bench work. Get a thread protector and take the brake off for hunting. Just verify your POI brake vs no brake.
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 02-10-2017, 09:56 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: rathdrum, id.
Posts: 5,076
Re: Please critique my build plan for .300WSM
Here is some food for thought. Lone Peak Razor TI action, Brux #3 fluted (may have to go #4 with 300), Manners EH4 stock,Talley aluminum 2 piece mounts, Swarovski 4-12 scope. Comes in at exactly 7 lbs. field ready.........Rich
Please critique my build plan for .300WSM-270ss-rifle.jpg
__________________
SHERMAN WILDCATS "MORE PAIN PER GRAIN"
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Cabela's Sale | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:04 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC