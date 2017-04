Pederson cartridge company what have you experienced? http://bulletin.accurateshooter.com/



The company is calling their products match grade brass.



I see they will be offering 300 win mag brass at $41per 25 cases. If it is as good as they say it might be on par with Lapua (which doesn't make belted cartridges) and RWS.



Any information from someone who has used this brass would be appreciated. Accurate shooter just did an article on their 308 brass. 32 firings with minimal primer pocket enlargement.The company is calling their products match grade brass.I see they will be offering 300 win mag brass at $41per 25 cases. If it is as good as they say it might be on par with Lapua (which doesn't make belted cartridges) and RWS.Any information from someone who has used this brass would be appreciated.