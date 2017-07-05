Parts for a New 6mm being collected I've decided to throw a 6mm into the mix this year. I wanted something a little faster, flat, and to sister up to my custom 260. Rem. I've pretty much settled on a 6x47 lapua and the parts are finally starting to show up, so far I have



- manners t5 stock,

- badger bottom metal

- jewel trigger



Parts still needed are



- trying to purchase a stiller tac 30 off a friend that is still in the box and is 1 serial number different to my 260 (xxxx95 and his being xxxx96) if not then a rem 700

- benchmark or bartlein sendero or medium Palma 1:7.5 26-28" bbl

- apa little bastard brake on its way



Getting excited already