Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Parts for a New 6mm being collected
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Parts for a New 6mm being collected
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-07-2017, 09:32 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Posts: 865
Parts for a New 6mm being collected
I've decided to throw a 6mm into the mix this year. I wanted something a little faster, flat, and to sister up to my custom 260. Rem. I've pretty much settled on a 6x47 lapua and the parts are finally starting to show up, so far I have

- manners t5 stock,
- badger bottom metal
- jewel trigger

Parts still needed are

- trying to purchase a stiller tac 30 off a friend that is still in the box and is 1 serial number different to my 260 (xxxx95 and his being xxxx96) if not then a rem 700
- benchmark or bartlein sendero or medium Palma 1:7.5 26-28" bbl
- apa little bastard brake on its way

Getting excited already
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-07-2017, 09:53 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2011
Posts: 626
Re: Parts for a New 6mm being collected
That will be a fun gun. I love my 6.5X47 with 130 Bergers. What bullet do you plan on shooting? The X47 case is super tough and efficient. You should get some good velocity with almost no recoil with a 6X47.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Bolt Throw Question | Loc-Tite on a muzzle brake ? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:25 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC