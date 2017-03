Old Winchester Model 12 I recently received this shotgun as a gift from my Grandfather. He says the gun is his fathers fathers Shotgun, he thinks it's from around the 1920's. It has a Full Choke and only shoots the 2 9/16 inch shells. As a 16 gauge. I have no intention of selling it but would to like the value of a old gun like this. Here are some pictures. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger