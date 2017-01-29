Old information on Barnes bullets is just that...old Hi everyone,



I've been MIA for a while, but I recently got some info from Barnes' reloading guru Ty Herring concerning the minimum impact velocity of the TSX and TTSX lines that I think everyone here would find useful. We here are always worried about minimum impact velocity for certain bullets to ensure reliable expansion and quick kills - especially for monolithic bullets. It seems that it is common knowledge that the Barnes TSX expands down to 1800 FPS, and the TTSX, despite it's plastic tip, expands reliably down to 2000 FPS. Well, I posed the following question to Ty, and got the following, somewhat surprising response...



"Hello Ty,



I have read that the original TSX was designed for a minimum impact velocity of 1800 FPS, and that the TTSX was designed for a minimum impact velocity of 2000 FPS, and that this was true pretty much across the board for all calibers. Is that true? If so, what is the advantage of the plastic tip increasing the BC for a TTSX vs a TSX of the same weight since the TTSX takes more velocity to expand, and the max range for reliable expansion will likely be about the same?



Specifically, I'm wondering about the .308 cal, 168 grain TSX and TTSX that I will be loading for deer and possibly elk where my shots might range out to 400-500 yards. Are there different min impact velocities for these bullets?



I'll be loading them in a 30-06. Do you have any load data using Superformance for these bullets?



Thanks!"



he responded...



"Hi Anthony,



Originally that was indeed the case with rare exception. However as we optimize each bullet, many have changed. Originally we found that the TTSX required slightly higher impact velocity in our water tank test, compared to equal velocities in ordinance gelatin or tissue  so we simply made the TTSX test 200fps higher to offset the difference in real tissue.



The .308 cal 168gr TSX and TTSX are both optimized for the 308 Win and 30-06 ammunition by reducing the minimum impact velocity to 1500fps. Compared to the 165gr TSX and TTSX at 1800fps  optimized for the 300 WSM and 300 Win Mag. See the data attached. We didnt test that particular combination  it may be quite compressed. You should be able to extrapolate a load using the 175gr LRX and 180gr TTSX.



Thanks, Ty"



So it seems that our old notions of Barnes bullets impact velocity is quite dated. I'll definitely be testing these claims when I load and test the Barnes 168 TTSX in my 30-06 and might test some low velocity impacts out of my 300 blackout. My point here is that when considering bullet choices it's always best to ask for the latest data. I would have never considered this bullet for longer shots had I not asked. Now, if it stands up to the claims, I won't think twice. If you're a Barnes shooter and are considering bullet choices, I'd send Ty an email.