Old information on Barnes bullets is just that...old

morning, 1 of the problems people complain about is that barnes bullets
do not expand at lower velocities. now the people that complain have not read
advice on shooting barnes TSX, TTSX and LRX bullets. I have read and told
shooters who use barnes bullets should use a lighter weight bullet for hunting. now
I use the 130gr. 30cal. TTSX in my 308's, 300win. 145gr LRX in my 7mmwbee,
100gr TTSX in my 250sav. 2 -257wbees, 210gr. TTSX in my 340wbee's and TTSX 55gr.
in my 223 and 22-250AI. the articule sp stated push the bullets very hard. I
personally have found the faster u push these bullets accuracy increases and
expansion works great. the 130gr 30cal was used to kill a 200lb. + hog. shot head
front to rear. the bullet exited the right ham.these r my results. I like and trust
barnes bullets .THK. U
make sure to check and clean ur barrel!!