     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Old information on Barnes bullets is just that...old
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Old information on Barnes bullets is just that...old
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-29-2017, 09:45 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Dayton Ohio
Posts: 86
Old information on Barnes bullets is just that...old
Hi everyone,

I've been MIA for a while, but I recently got some info from Barnes' reloading guru Ty Herring concerning the minimum impact velocity of the TSX and TTSX lines that I think everyone here would find useful. We here are always worried about minimum impact velocity for certain bullets to ensure reliable expansion and quick kills - especially for monolithic bullets. It seems that it is common knowledge that the Barnes TSX expands down to 1800 FPS, and the TTSX, despite it's plastic tip, expands reliably down to 2000 FPS. Well, I posed the following question to Ty, and got the following, somewhat surprising response...

"Hello Ty,

I have read that the original TSX was designed for a minimum impact velocity of 1800 FPS, and that the TTSX was designed for a minimum impact velocity of 2000 FPS, and that this was true pretty much across the board for all calibers. Is that true? If so, what is the advantage of the plastic tip increasing the BC for a TTSX vs a TSX of the same weight since the TTSX takes more velocity to expand, and the max range for reliable expansion will likely be about the same?

Specifically, I'm wondering about the .308 cal, 168 grain TSX and TTSX that I will be loading for deer and possibly elk where my shots might range out to 400-500 yards. Are there different min impact velocities for these bullets?

I'll be loading them in a 30-06. Do you have any load data using Superformance for these bullets?

Thanks!"

he responded...

"Hi Anthony,

Originally that was indeed the case with rare exception. However as we optimize each bullet, many have changed. Originally we found that the TTSX required slightly higher impact velocity in our water tank test, compared to equal velocities in ordinance gelatin or tissue  so we simply made the TTSX test 200fps higher to offset the difference in real tissue.

The .308 cal 168gr TSX and TTSX are both optimized for the 308 Win and 30-06 ammunition by reducing the minimum impact velocity to 1500fps. Compared to the 165gr TSX and TTSX at 1800fps  optimized for the 300 WSM and 300 Win Mag. See the data attached. We didnt test that particular combination  it may be quite compressed. You should be able to extrapolate a load using the 175gr LRX and 180gr TTSX.

Thanks, Ty"

So it seems that our old notions of Barnes bullets impact velocity is quite dated. I'll definitely be testing these claims when I load and test the Barnes 168 TTSX in my 30-06 and might test some low velocity impacts out of my 300 blackout. My point here is that when considering bullet choices it's always best to ask for the latest data. I would have never considered this bullet for longer shots had I not asked. Now, if it stands up to the claims, I won't think twice. If you're a Barnes shooter and are considering bullet choices, I'd send Ty an email.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-30-2017, 02:42 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2015
    Location: Southwest Wyoming
    Posts: 366
    Re: Old information on Barnes bullets is just that...old
    That is good to know, especially for places like california that are going to be limited to non toxic only here shortly.

    For me personally though, I would not use Barnes bullets for any long range much over 400-500 or so yards, the relatively low BC of their bullets is a significant limiting factor for wind drift once the ranges stretch out, as well as speed and energy. And with all the quality long range bullets being produced today, barnes doesn't really make my list for a long range bullet, though I know many people use them. So because of this, the low end velocity was never much of a consideration, as I would only use them inside of the recommended 2000 fps range anyway.

    Still, very useful information for many, thank you for sharing.
    __________________
    PEW.............................ting.
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 01-30-2017, 07:45 AM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2014
    Posts: 555
    Re: Old information on Barnes bullets is just that...old
    morning, 1 of the problems people complain about is that barnes bullets

    do not expand at lower velocities. now the people that complain have not read

    advice on shooting barnes TSX, TTSX and LRX bullets. I have read and told

    shooters who use barnes bullets should use a lighter weight bullet for hunting. now

    I use the 130gr. 30cal. TTSX in my 308's, 300win. 145gr LRX in my 7mmwbee,

    100gr TTSX in my 250sav. 2 -257wbees, 210gr. TTSX in my 340wbee's and TTSX 55gr.

    in my 223 and 22-250AI. the articule sp stated push the bullets very hard. I

    personally have found the faster u push these bullets accuracy increases and

    expansion works great. the 130gr 30cal was used to kill a 200lb. + hog. shot head

    front to rear. the bullet exited the right ham.these r my results. I like and trust

    barnes bullets .THK. U make sure to check and clean ur barrel!!
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Target/ELR 375 HE.. | 375 Remington Ultra Magnum necked up to 50 caliber (.510) »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:23 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC