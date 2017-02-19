Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Nosler partition
Unread 02-19-2017, 11:08 PM
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Eastern Montana
Posts: 47
Nosler partition
I see Shooters Proshop has 30 cal. 180 partitions w/ cannulure. Can someone tell me what that is. I looked the same item number on the nosler site shows it as the regular partition.
