Non Lead Bullet for 280 and 7/08AI Living in commie CA trying to find a good bullet for my daughers 7/08AI and to develop a reduced recoil load for my forbes 280 for my son. the AI shoots 120 TTSX to .5" at 3150 fps and the 280 shoots the 140s to .5" at 3120fps. I just tested the pergenines in my 7 mm STW the 150s and they shoot well .3" at 3230 but they say the 1:9 twist rates of both guns wont work for the Perg. I like the ttsx but worried about expansion after say 300 yards. Some have recommended the cutting edge raptor in 120 or 130 for both the AI and 280. They also have a raptor extended range. Just wanting some thoughts on them they say expansion down to 1500 fps on both so not sure on the difference. I hear good and bad on accuracy thanks

