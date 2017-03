Re: New toy help please. I have 270 Wby on Rem action got 26" Rock Creek barrel 1/10 twist. I live 7700ft here in Co so I can shoot the Berger 170gr if I want. I can get in the 3100fps range with Nosler 160gr Partition and 3200 with 150gr ABLR/Berger 150gr VLD.



I ran Berger twist on it and I can be down to 2900fps with 170gr and maybe this spring shoot few it to see. I have others rifles I hunting with so don't hunt with it every year and lot depends on what I draw tags for. __________________

