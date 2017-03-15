New Sledge Hammer line of bullets I know that we are about long range hunting here, but I know that we all do some normal shorter range work, and not all of us need bullets beyond 500y. So, figure I had better let everybody know that we have finished the line of Sledge Hammers. This new bullet is designed for 'normal' range hunting. So depending on the cartridge short range to medium range hunting. We have not been able to get to our long range for doing some drop testing to test bc on these. We have an estimated bc for them that I am pretty sure will be pretty close. For most people that will be using these the bc really does not matter. They are designed for ~80% weight retention and have a much bigger hollow point than our standard 1.5mm hole in the Hammer Hunters. The bigger hole is for assured impact deformation. In other words the chance of something going wrong on impact is extremely unlikely. For the vast majority of hunters and hunting situations that are under 400y, these are the ideal bullets. The hollow points range from 2.5mm in the 25cal through 30cal, 3mm from there to 32cal, and then 4mm in the .375 and up. We are still working on the .243 and down. They'll be coming soon.



Accuracy with the new Sledge Hammers is super and load development is just as easy as we are used to with the Hammer Hunter line. Just load them to what fits your rifle, whether that is the mag box or just off the lands. Find your velocity and sight them in. Unless there is something wrong with the rifle system they are just that easy. We still recommend mag primers as it gives a better ignition with Hammer Bullets due to the low engraving pressure.



Here is a link to the line of Sledge Hammer bullets. Check them out and give them a go for your normal range hunting needs.



Oh, and as always the new line of Sledge Hammers is absolutely lead free and approved for use in California.



