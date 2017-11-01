     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page New rig keyholing 6mm rem ,
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

New rig keyholing 6mm rem ,
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-11-2017, 05:39 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 76
New rig keyholing 6mm rem ,
Hello gang, I took my newest addition to the range today with the only ammo available in my area which was federal 85 grain tsx's which failed miserably with my 1-12 twist rate . Knowing that the mono's are longer i kind of expected it , none the less i had to shoot it . Question is what bullets are you 6mm guys reccomending these days for punching paper with this speed twist ? I see sierra has a 55 grain blitzking , or maybe a light matchking? Never used anythjng from berger before Thinkin maybe try them out. Any guidance will be well appreciated. Accuracy is what im looking for.
I'm waiting for my dies to arrive was going to try some 85 grain gamekings thAt i have, hoping they will shoot. 85 seems at the top of 1-12 to handle From what inhave read on the web. thanx in advance guys! (And gals if any)
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-11-2017, 05:47 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jun 2013
    Location: Tip Top of West Virginia
    Posts: 1,320
    Re: New rig keyholing 6mm rem ,
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by Oldschool280 View Post
    Hello gang, I took my newest addition to the range today with the only ammo available in my area which was federal 85 grain tsx's which failed miserably with my 1-12 twist rate . Knowing that the mono's are longer i kind of expected it , none the less i had to shoot it . Question is what bullets are you 6mm guys reccomending these days for punching paper with this speed twist ? I see sierra has a 55 grain blitzking , or maybe a light matchking? Never used anythjng from berger before Thinkin maybe try them out. Any guidance will be well appreciated. Accuracy is what im looking for.
    I'm waiting for my dies to arrive was going to try some 85 grain gamekings thAt i have, hoping they will shoot. 85 seems at the top of 1-12 to handle From what inhave read on the web. thanx in advance guys! (And gals if any)
    Nosler 70gr Varmageddon or 65gr Hornady V-MAX two best bullets for a 1:12.
    __________________
    Jerry "JUD" B. Bauduin
    Remington Man
    Shoot small, miss small. Or shoot small and hit small!
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « A max vs smk | 7mm 197gr SMK...anyone heard anything/ »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:11 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC