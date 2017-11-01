New rig keyholing 6mm rem , Hello gang, I took my newest addition to the range today with the only ammo available in my area which was federal 85 grain tsx's which failed miserably with my 1-12 twist rate . Knowing that the mono's are longer i kind of expected it , none the less i had to shoot it . Question is what bullets are you 6mm guys reccomending these days for punching paper with this speed twist ? I see sierra has a 55 grain blitzking , or maybe a light matchking? Never used anythjng from berger before Thinkin maybe try them out. Any guidance will be well appreciated. Accuracy is what im looking for.

I'm waiting for my dies to arrive was going to try some 85 grain gamekings thAt i have, hoping they will shoot. 85 seems at the top of 1-12 to handle From what inhave read on the web. thanx in advance guys! (And gals if any)