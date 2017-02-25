Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


New painted stock now bolt sticks.
02-25-2017, 09:22 PM
New painted stock now bolt sticks.
I bought a Savage 12FV recently and took the stock off to paint it. Now when I try to tighten my action screws the bolt binds. I literally have to back the front one out almost 2 full revolutions in order for it not to stick. I have removed and installed many stocks before and have never seen this. This is my first Savage, but I didn't do anything different than my other rifles/stocks.
02-25-2017, 09:59 PM
Re: New painted stock now bolt sticks.
Did you drop a washer out of the hole? If not add one..
02-25-2017, 10:02 PM
Re: New painted stock now bolt sticks.
Yea, the screws go through the action. If they are a thread or two too long they can bind the action. Use a washer or cut the screw a couple threads shorter. Your stock screw hole may have compressed if it is wood or plastic and not pillared.
02-25-2017, 10:38 PM
Re: New painted stock now bolt sticks.
Savage action screws are different lengths, are you sure you put them in the correct location?

SHM
02-25-2017, 10:44 PM
Re: New painted stock now bolt sticks.
Thanks guys. I know they are in correct holes as I kept them in order. I didn't realize there were washers on them. I wonder if they stuck in the stock when I disassembled it and maybe fell out in handling. I will check that.
02-26-2017, 12:41 AM
Re: New painted stock now bolt sticks.
I've had to trim them before when changing stocks....
