Re: New painted stock now bolt sticks. Quote: crittrgittr Originally Posted by I bought a Savage 12FV recently and took the stock off to paint it. Now when I try to tighten my action screws the bolt binds. I literally have to back the front one out almost 2 full revolutions in order for it not to stick. I have removed and installed many stocks before and have never seen this. This is my first Savage, but I didn't do anything different than my other rifles/stocks. Did you drop a washer out of the hole? If not add one..

