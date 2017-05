New light weight Creed So I made the leap with my father and brother. I wanted a light weight hunting rig that was shorter as all my stuff has long tubes. so here is the finale result.

TI action, bolt firing pin, and recoil lug. As I added up parts I was under 5 lbs and I wanted to be one that for more ease of long shots so I went with a bit heavier stock and upgrade to to the bit heavier proof barrel. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger