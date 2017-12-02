New Light Weight Build Plan - Ti & Carbon 6.5 SAUM 4S LRH Team,



I'm putting the finishing touches on...lets say a medium weight medium range build plan. Goal is a rifle about 6.5 lbs (without optic) that can take a beating, and effective to 700 yards on game. I have a long range hammer in my signature for longer shots, and a sub 7lb scoped Kimber for a lightweight dark timber gun. Primarily for mule deer and elk in my MT hunting grounds. Berger 140 VLD will me my main bullet, at least until my massive stockpile from my 6.5x284 is diminished.



Cartridge: 6.5 SAUM 4S (.296 neck, .120 FB)



Action: Lone Peak Arms Razor Ti SA (20 oz online specs)



Stock: Stockys Stocks M50 Carbon Fiber (31 oz confirmed)



Barrel: Proof Sendero Contour (not Sendero Lite) 26" 1:8 twist (3lb 5.1 oz online specs before smithing)



Rings: Hawkins Long Range Hybrid 25 MOA 30mm (3 oz)



Trigger: Trigger Tech @ 2lb pull (weight not yet measured)



Bottom Metal: Factory SA Rem 700P bottom metal (weight not yet measured)



Action Screws: Factory Rem 700P Screws (weight not yet measured)



Spring: Factory LA Rem 700 Spring (weight not yet measured)



Follower: Factory Rem 700 SAUM Follower (weight not yet measured)



Muzzle Brake: TBD (hoping on a custom turned to contour Titanium brake from Rbros)



Scope: Premier Heritage Light Tactical 3-15x50 MIL/MIL (24.3 oz confirmed)



Bipod: Javelin Ultralight Bipod (I run an adapter on all my rifles. I love this bipod)





I have all parts on hand with the exception of the action that is finishing up bolt nitride at LPA. Expect it within 2 weeks. Is there any changes/recommendations anyone would offer while it's still easy to change? Initially, I wanted a Manners MCS-T with Elite fill, but ordered the Stockys Carbon Fiber M50 while I waited on a good Holiday deal. After getting the stock however, I am actually VERY impressed with it. It actually feels better made than my EH-1 in my signature, and definitely feels more durable. I was worried 32 oz was a tad heavy, but weighed my EH-1 and my Kimber MT stock, and they are both 31 oz. I can shed a few oz if I replace the butt pad with a light weight butt pad, so may do that down the road. After spending some time with the M50, I canceled my MCS-T Elite stock plan.



Any feedback before I take it all to Rbros to spin together?



I'll update with confirmed weights as I weigh each piece individually prior to dropping off.



Long Range Hunting: Rbros (Defiance) .300 Win Mag / Broughton 28" LWLR Contour / NF ATACR Enhanced 5-25-56 MOAR-T / Manners EH1 / Trigger Tech @ 2.0 / Berger 215 Hybrid @2975 fps / Javelin UL Bipod



Long Range Hunting: Rbros (Defiance) .300 Win Mag / Broughton 28" LWLR Contour / NF ATACR Enhanced 5-25-56 MOAR-T / Manners EH1 / Trigger Tech @ 2.0 / Berger 215 Hybrid @2975 fps / Javelin UL Bipod

Competition: GAP Tempest 6.5 Creedmoor / Bartlein Sendero Contour / S&B PMII 5-25x56 H2CMR / KMW Sentinel / Jewell HVT @ 1.5 / Prime 6.5CM OTM 130gr @2925 fps / AW DBM / Harris Bipod