New gun build I've been kicking around the idea of having my first custom built. I've been looking at gap and building off their non typical. From everything I've read gaps flat out shoot. Second is having Travis from rbros build one. again everything I've read said they flat out shoot also. Third is Alamo precision I've haven't found much information on them though.

Looking to get something in the .264 caliber(leaning towards the 6.5x284 but it's not set in stone yet) and used mainly for hunting. Any first hand experience with any of these builders good or bad would be greatly appreciated. Being from Washington I'm leaning towards rbros.



Andy