New Garmin Foretrex 701 with Applied Ballistics!

See More Info Here: Garmin Fortrex 701 - Applied Ballistics LLC











Some of you have taken notice of a new device we were fielding at the King of 2 Miles. This device is quite simply a combination of 3 systems in to 1.



1) Applied Ballistics

2) Garmin GPS Navigator

3) Jumpmaster



All in one unit. This is a short list of what it can do, but make no mistake about its accuracy. As this device proved its worth in helping to win the King Of 2 Miles. Not only did it prove its worth, it provided us with some new data and valuable research all while being field tested in the heat of competition.



Here you will find some images of the device in use. This device was compared against laboratory software, and other known devices to ensure its accuracy on the fly. Every member of the AB ELR Team was pushing the device to its limits. On the note of ELR, this device has some features that an ELR User will find invaluable with its ELR friendly core. This device is capable of taking environmental, location, and direction of fire measurements. Allowing for accurate prediction of secondary effects. But on top of that, it is capable of running firing solutions past 12,000 yards. The processor and memory on this device can perform predictions at 2 - 3 miles in a matter of seconds all while storing over 100 rifles.



We have also been listening to the community and taking feedback very seriously. That is why this new device has been implemented with features you have been asking for like Sight Scale Factor, and the entire library onboard. You do not need any secondary software to access the bullet library. Everything can be done directly on the device. This device is also a part of the AB Connect System. So FW updates to this device will always contain the latest bullet library.



Expected Release Date - End Of July



Price - 599$



This is just the start of things to come, watch what we do next!



You can find out more our website here: Garmin Fortrex 701 - Applied Ballistics LLC









----------Official Release Statement-------------



Garmin® announces the Foretrex® 601 and

Foretrex® 701 Ballistic Edition for outdoor and tactical use.



OLATHE, Kan. /July 6, 2017/Business Wire  Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Foretrex 601 and Foretrex 701 Ballistic Edition, its newest wrist-mounted GPS navigators for outdoor and tactical use. The Foretrex 601 and Foretrex 701 Ballistic Edition helps users keep their bearings nearly anywhere in the world thanks to the built-in GPS, GLONASS and Galileo satellite system support.







In addition to its high-sensitivity GPS, the new Foretrex 701 Ballistic Edition adds Applied Ballistics Elite® software to calculate aiming solutions for long-range shooters. After a dominant showing at this years King of 2 Mile shooting competition, where the Foretrex 701 Ballistic Edition with AB Elite software made its first appearance, the advantages were clear. Handling the various devices required to spot and engage targets with precision rifle fire can be an overwhelming task. Having your AB fire control strapped to your wrist frees up a hand for other tasks, which enables the shooter to execute more efficiently, said Bryan Litz, champion shooter and Applied Ballistics Chief Ballistician.



The Applied Ballistics Elite® solver includes the entire Applied Ballistics bullet library and allows users to enter a variety of parameters including wind, temperature, humidity, range, and firing direction. It provides the information needed to fire projectiles through Extreme Long Range (ELR) including elevation holdover, windage, velocity and time of flight. The Applied Ballistics® Engine calculates variables such as Horizontal Coriolis Effect, Vertical Coriolis Effect, Spin Drift, Aerodynamic Jump, and more. It also includes the most extensive database of custom drag models for hundreds of bullet types, which are live fire verified in the Applied Ballistics® Lab. When strapped to the wrist, the shooter never has to take their eyes off the downrange target to check their paper DOPE charts, and with the dynamic Range Card feature, the shooter can make quick adjustments based on environmental conditions to dial in the shooting solutions to actual impact points downrange.

With the Foretrex 601 and Foretrex 701, we were able to pack more features than ever before, including the addition of GLONASS and Galileo support into a very durable, but compact device, said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. These Foretrex models help you keep your hands free while you focus on easily navigating the path ahead.



Explore longer with the Foretrex 601 and 701 thanks to a battery life that exceeds 48 hours in navigation mode, up to one week in UltraTrac mode, and up to one month in watch mode (requires 2 AAA batteries, not included). Every bit as tough as they look, these devices are constructed to military standards for thermal, shock and water performance (MIL-STD-810G standard), and are designed to withstand the elements.

These rugged and compact wrist-mounted navigators have a high-resolution 2-inch display and are packed with features such as dual-position format that allows the user to simultaneously show two customizable sets of coordinate systems on one screen. For tactical operations, the display offers NVG mode for compatibility with night vision goggles, and supports the Jumpmaster feature to assist with hitting the Drop Zone.

The units are BLE and ANT compatible, and support external ANT+ sensors such as the Tempe temperature sensor, heart rate monitors and cadence/speed sensors. Users can also remotely activate any of Garmins VIRB cameras. Foretrex 601 and Foretrex 701 allows for a host of connected features like smart notifications1 that allow the user to receive emails, texts and alerts on the device, plus automatic uploads to Garmin Connect and LiveTrack. Compatible with Garmins exclusive QuickFit 26 bands as well as Nylon straps, its easy to customize for any of

your adventures.



These devices are expected to be available in July with a suggested retail price of $249.99 and $599.99 respectively. For more information, visit garmin.com/outdoors and appliedballisticsllc.com.



The Foretrex 601 and Foretrex 701 Ballistic Edition wrist-mounted navigation is the latest solution from Garmins expanding outdoor segment, which focuses on developing technologies and innovations to enhance users outdoor experiences. Whether hiking, hunting, geocaching, golfing, or using satellite communication, Garmin outdoor devices are becoming essential tools for outdoor enthusiasts of all levels. For more information about Garmins other outdoor products and services, go to garmin.com/outdoors.



Doc Beech - Applied Ballistics

doc.beech@appliedballisticsllc.com

www.abmediaresources.com www.appliedballisticsllc.com

__________________

