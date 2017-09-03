Re: New caliber for me, questions and suggestions Quote: Apothus Originally Posted by So I have an AR and a Weatherby in 30-06. They're both pretty accurate, 2 of the most accurate guns I've ever owned. I like trying to shoot small groups, and I love to shoot long range. I'd eventually like to try for a mile.*



That being said, I have a hankering for a new gun that fills a spot between the .223 and 30-06. I want a caliber that has near zero recoil, that I can watch my impacts, that has factory ammo available *(but I will reload), will shoot 3/4 minute groups, but will still shoot a thousand yards(or more). I also want to suppress it eventually so to be easily able to do that would be nice.



I've been browsing the internet and came across the Remington SPS that has the 20 inch heavy barrel that's already threaded in .243. I know the ballistics for 243 are pretty sweet, but I've never shot one. Would the .243 meet the recoil and thousand yard capablew criteria? Being threaded, makes it suppressor ready. I'm thinking a 20 inch heavy barrel 243 with a suppressor would make a pretty awesome coyote/pig/antelope/ deer gun. Anyone have experience with this particular offering from Remington. Are they typically accurate?



What other options pop into your head? I know 6.5 Creedmoor is out there, but every manufacturer seems to be very proud of their guns. I'm just not able to spend a thousand bucks on just the rifle for the Tikka or Howas in a bull barrel 6.5 Creedmoor.*



​​​​​​​Thanks for taking the time to read and for your suggestions. I know the "which rifle" question come up a lot, but I tried to refine the search a little Yes the 243 is capable of 1000 yards and beyond. However, with a factory 243 your plagued by the slow twist barrel which won't allow you to shoot the high bc 105+ grain bullets. Not sure how you feel about savage but there a model that's a cabelas exclusive that comes in 6.5 Creedmoor and that's less than 600 bucks. It's a heavy barrel and it comes threaded. I was never a savage guy til I actually bought one. Now I'm a believer. Good thing about a factory 6.5 Creedmoor it comes with a 1:8 twist so you can shot all the way up to the new 147 eld-m match which is a heck of a bullet. So if you are wanting get a 6.5 cm..... get a savage. You won't regret it. Another option is to build on a Savage action. That's how I did my Creedmoor and it's a incredible. No gunsmith required on a Savage you can do it yourself. Just another option. Do you reload? That's another factor to consider